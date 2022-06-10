LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two possible cases of acute hepatitis were reported in children in Jefferson County.
In a news release Friday, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness said the cases haven't been confirmed. The cause of the illness isn't known, but investigators are looking into a possible relationship to a type of virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with health departments across the United States to identify children with hepatitis of unknown cause. Investigators are looking into a possible relationship to adenovirus type 41 infection.
Interim health department director Dr. Jeff Howard advised parents to "look out for symptoms including fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice (yellowing of the skin). If your child displays the listed symptoms reach out to their health care provider."
To help prevent illness, Howard said in the release that children should be up to date on vaccinations, wash their hands with soap and water, avoid people who are sick and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Children who are sick should be kept away from others and taught to cover coughs and sneezes.
To learn more about the ongoing investigation of hepatitis of unknown cause visit the CDC’s website.
