LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two surprises came on election night courtesy of south Louisville, where voters pushed out two incumbent Democrats on Metro Council.
Two Republicans have now shifted the balance of power. Dan Seum Jr. and Khalil Batshon flipped their seats to Republican for the first time ever since the county and city merged in 2003.
They say they did it because south Louisville residents are tired of feeling ignored.
"People are tired of the status quo," Batshon said. "The south end being neglected."
That frustration pushed Batshon, who was a Dixie Highway restaurant owner, into the District 25 race to begin with.
His restaurant, Khalil's in Valley Station, is a "watering hole" for everyday people. He says from them, he knows what they want for the area.
"They want destinations, they want activities, they want a literacy center, they want things for the youth," Batshon said. "More police on the streets, so I'm fighting for that."
Batshon upseat incumbent Democrat Amy Holton Stewart on Tuesday night. Batson says he was "numb but excited."
Also flipped a seat, Seum Jr., the son of longtime state senator Dan Seum Sr.
"We've been forgotten south of the Watterson," he said.
He beat Democrat Mark Fox in District 13 which includes Fairdale and Okolona in southwest Jefferson County. Seum says issue No. 1 has to be adding more officers to LMPD.
Seum attended the Republican caucus meeting earlier in the week and said he was surprised when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg met with members for 25 minutes.
That reach across party lines was something that was much noticed and welcomed.
"He sounds like he really wants to bring Louisville together and I'm going to give him that shot, that chance but we're going to hold him accountable if he doesn't," Seum said.
It wasn't a red tide on Tuesday night but the red ripple in south Louisville is something Batshon and Seum say they hope the city leaders acknowledge.
"They want to be heard and I'm the guy that listens," Batshon said. "I will do everything I can to make sure people are heard in the south end."
"Now it's up to us to deliver and we're going to do it," Seum said.
Once the new members are sworn in, the breakdown on Metro Council will be 17 Democrats and nine Republicans. With Republicans picking up those two extra seats, that means Democrats lose their supermajority.
