LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in two separate incidents in typically quiet neighborhoods in Oldham County last weekend.
On Sunday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back on Crossbrook Lane in Pewee Valley around 6 p.m.
Witnesses told police that a dark sedan left soon after the gunshots. A neighbor pointed out tire marks on his lawn, which he says were caused by that car making a wide U-turn on the grass because of a dead-end.
Ten miles away, and 20 hours earlier, Jennie Harlow thought she heard firecrackers from her living room across from Marilyn Court in the Lakewood Valley neighborhood. She believes she heard eight to 10 shots.
"It was very rapid, like an automatic gun," Harlow said.
She said in the next 10 to 15 minutes, police lights had engulfed the neighborhood. Harlow told officers what she saw following the shooting.
"I saw three people scatter right after the gunshots," Harlow said.
Police said two people on Marilyn Court were shot at Saturday night, and the bullets fired came from a person inside a dark-colored sedan.
A 22-year-old man was hit in the upper leg and treated in the emergency room at Baptist Health La Grange.
"It upsets me because that's a young person that's been hurt, and this is a quiet little neighborhood," Harlow said. "We don't need this."
Police said the two gunshot victims don't appear to have suffered life-threatening injuries. Police believe the shootings are separate incidents and there isn't an ongoing threat to the community.
Harlow said that does little to bring her some peace of mind.
"We're just sitting there, and they (bullets) could've come right through the window just as easy as they went that direction," Harlow said.
There are no arrests at this time or any other details for either shooting.
