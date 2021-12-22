LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a two-time Kentucky Derby jockey has been ruled an accident by the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
Jockey Miguel Mena was hit and killed Oct. 31 as he was walking across Interstate 64 in east Louisville between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Lane. He was 34 years old.
The coroner's office said on Wednesday his blood alcohol content, 0.249, was over three times the legal limit.
Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders previously told WDRB News he didn't know why Mena was crossing the interstate and added that Mena did not have a vehicle on the road or broken down in the vicinity.
Mena leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Mena, who last rode in the Kentucky Derby aboard Necker Island in a ninth-place finish last year, grew up around race tracks in his native Peru and amassed more than $72 million in career earnings. He began his riding career in the U.S. in 2017.
