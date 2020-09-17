LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-vehicle crash in Douglass Hills on Thursday evening killed a man and injured a woman.
Police said a passenger vehicle and a sport utility vehicle collided shortly before 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Burnsdale and Shelbyville roads. Burnsdale Road and the eastbound lanes of Shelbyville Road remained closed as 7:36 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department.
The woman was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The names of the drivers were not immediately released. It was not immediately clear which driver was in which vehicle or on which road.
This story may be updated.
