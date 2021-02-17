LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During the Lenten season, churches across the country fire up their fryers and shower the community in fried fish.
Fridays are a day of sacrifice in Lent among Christians, and abstaining from meat is a universal custom.
Below is a list of churches in the Louisville area and their fish fry schedules, courtesy of the archdiocese. If you don't see your church on this list, send any applicable information to webteam@wdrb.com, and we'll add it:
All Saints
- 410 Main Cross, Taylorsville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4-8 p.m., drive-thru only.
- Menu: Fish dinners and fish sandwiches only
St. Albert the Great
- 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12 and 19
- Dinner 5-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only, enter through the main entrance on Girard Drive only!
- Online ordering will be available. Please visit www.stalbert.org and look for the fish fry ordering button on the home page.
- Menu:
- Fish Dinner $8.75
- Shrimp Dinner $8.75
- Fish Sandwich $6.50
- Kids Fish Dinner $7.75
- Kids Cheese Pizza Dinner $4.00
St. Aloysius
- 224 Abbott St, Shepherdsville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12 and 19
- Dinner 5-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only
- COVID-19 Restrictions: Workers will be wearing face masks
St. Athanasius
- 5915 Outer Loop, Louisville
- Feb. 19m and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 5-7:30 p.m.
St. Augustine
- 1310 W Broadway, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hines Hall Gymnasium — take out only, no faxed orders, mask required to enter.
- Menu: Fried and baked white fish only, macaroni and cheese, mixed greens, green beans, coleslaw, cornbread
St. Benedict
- 227 Oak St., Lebanon Junction
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12 and 19
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner 2-8 p.m., drive-thru only.
- COVID-19 Restrictions: Workers will be wearing face masks
St. Bernard
- 5075 State Hwy 551, Liberty
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., dinner 5-7 p.m. in the cafeteria
St. Edward
- 9608 Sue Helen Drive, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 5-7:30 p.m., gymnasium, carryout only.
- Menu: Fish Sandwiches, French Fries, Slaw, Onion Rings, Macaroni & Cheese, Fish Tacos
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
- 11501 Maple Way, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4-7 p.m., carryout ordering and pickup from gym, drive-thru (call 502-969-0004 or 502-966-0661).
- Cash or check only
- COVID-19 Restrictions: Must wear face mask and physical distancing
- Menu: Hand-breaded Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Pan Fried Oysters, Cheese pizza, Onion rings, Green beans, Mac & Cheese, Cole slaw, Corn-on-cob, & Fries
St. Francis of Assisi
- 1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 5-8 p.m., curbside pick-up only, online ordering available
- Menu: Fried/baked cod, oysters, shrimp and pizza
St. Francis Xavier
- 155 Stringer Lane, Mt Washington
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4-7 p.m., curbside carryout only
Holy Family
- 3938 Poplar Level Road, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 4:30-7 p.m., drive-thru only
St. John the Baptist
- 450 N. 26th Street, Louisville
- Feb. 26; March 12 and 26
- Dinner 5-7 p.m., Community Building,
- Social distancing will be in place and call-in orders for “To Go” will be accepted. Contact Elaine Geer at 270-763-2202
St. John Paul II
- 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5-7:30 p.m., Community Center, carryout only, social distancing and masks required.
- Call ahead or fax orders to 502-456-6468.
- Menu: Fried fish Sandwich $6.00, Baked Fish Sandwich $6.00, Fish Tacos (2) $6.00; Sides: Onion Rings, Macaroni & Cheese, French Fries, Coleslaw, Green Beans, Rice
St. Joseph
- 310 W. Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4:30-7 p.m., drive-thru and carryout only.
- Menu:
- Adult meal $10~ Fish, Bread, Hush Puppies, Fries, Green Beans, Cole slaw and Dessert
- Children meal $5~ Fish or Pizza, Fries and Dessert
St. Lawrence
- 1925 Lewiston Drive, Shively
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 5-8 p.m., drive-thru only, online ordering at https://www.stl-lawrence.org/, credit cards accepted.
St. Margaret Mary
- 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12 and 19
- Dinner 5-8 p.m.
- Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only online ordering and carry out will be available. Find full menu and place order at www.smmfishfry.com
St. Martha
- 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville
- Feb. 19; March 5 and 19
- Dinner 5-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only
- Remain in car and wear a mask when ordering and picking up
- Menu: Fish box, $10, includes one piece of fish, fries, slaw and choice of bread. Rolled oysters, $5 each
- Credit/debit cards preferred
Mary Queen of Peace
- 4005 Dixie Highway, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m., gym, carryout only.
- Menu: Fish sandwich with sides of green beans, mac & cheese, Coleslaw and French fries.
St. Michael
- 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4:30-8 p.m., drive-thru ordering and online ordering w/ curbside pickup only: https://www.toasttab.com/saint-michaels-catholic-church
- Menu:
- Entrees: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Fried Oysters & Cheese Pizza
- Appetizers: Mozzarella Sticks & Onion Rings
- Sides: French Fries, Green Beans, Slaw & Mac N Cheese
Most Blessed Sacrament
- 3509 Taylor Boulevard, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4-7 p.m., Pioneer Hall, carryout only, credit cards accepted, limited seating inside dining following COVID-19 guidelines
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
- 5505 New Cut Road, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4:30-7 p.m., drive-thru only
- Raffling 50/50 chance at $5 each drawing on March 26 at 7 p.m.
- Menu:
- Fish Dinner with three sides French fries, slaw, mac & cheese, and 3 Hush Puppies, also Shrimp
- Dinner with 3 sides and Oysters.
St. Patrick
- 1000 N Beckley Station Road, Louisville
- Feb. 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4:30-8 p.m., curbside or online ordering with curbside pickup only; order online at https://www.toasttab.com/st-patrick-catholic-church/v3
- Credit and debit cards only; discounts for senior citizens, first responders and military.
- Menu:
- Fried or Baked Fish, Butterfly Shrimp, Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque, Cheese Pizza (Whole or half), Cole Slaw,Mac & Cheese, Onion Rings, French Fries, Green Beans & Hush Puppies
- Try the 4 for $44 family meal that includes 4 entrees and 2 large sides
St. Paul
- 6901 Dixie Highway, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26; April 2 (Good Friday)
- Dinner 4:30-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only
St. Peter the Apostle
- 5431 Johnsontown Road, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 5-8 p.m., St. Andrew Academy Gym, 7724 Columbine Drive; drive-thru and possible carryout
- Must have mask and follow social distancing
St. Raphael
- 2141 Lancashire Avenue, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5 and 12
- Dinner 5-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only
- Menu:
- 1 piece Fried Fish Dinner $10.00
- 2 piece Fried Fish Dinner $12.00
- Dinners include French Fries, Mac N Cheese and Coleslaw
- Cheese Pizza Kids Meal $5.00 and includes 2 pieces of pizza, French Fries and Mac N Cheese
St. Rita
- 8709 Preston Highway, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Dinner 4:30-7:30 p.m., gym, carryout only
St. Stephen Martyr
- 2931 Pindell Avenue, Louisville
- Feb. 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26
- Drive-thru entrance from Pindell Avenue into church parking lot only; no walk-ups
- Credit/Debit only; limited menu
- Menu:
- $6 fish sandwich (1 pc.)
- $8 fish box (1 pc. fish, fries, coleslaw)
St. Thomas More
- 6105 S. Third Street, Louisville
- Feb. 19 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26; April 2 (Good Friday)
- Dinner 5-8 p.m., drive-thru only.
- Menu (limited, due to COVID-19): Fish sandwiches, fries, cole slaw, mac and cheese
