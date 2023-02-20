LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During the Lenten season, churches and organizations across the country fire up their fryers and shower the community in fried fish.
Fridays are days of sacrifice in Lent among Christians, and abstaining from meat is custom.
Below is a list of churches and organizations in the Louisville area and their fish fry schedules, courtesy of the archdiocese. If you don't see your church on this list, send any applicable information to webteam@wdrb.com, and we'll add it:
St. Agnes
- 1800 Newburg Road, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 24
- 5-7:30 p.m.
St. Albert the Great
- 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 24
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, brownies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
All Saints
- 410 Main Cross, Taylorsville
- Feb. 24 to March 24
- 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and hush puppies
- Dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru
St. Aloysius
- 212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley
- Feb. 22, Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes and green beans
- Dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru
St. Aloysius
- 224 Abbott St., Shepherdsville
- Feb. 17 to March 31
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings and fries
- Dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru
St. Andrew United Church of Christ
- 2608 Browns Lane, Louisville
- Wednesdays from Feb. 22 to April 5
- 4:30-7 p.m.
- Menu: fried fish sandwiches, fried oysters, brats, German potato salad, kids hot dog or grilled cheese meals, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, desserts and non-alcoholic drinks
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Anthony of Padua
- 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville
- Feb. 24 to March 24
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Dine-in or carry-out
Ascension
- 4600 Lynnbrook Drive, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5:30-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, onion rings, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Athanasius
- 5915 Outer Loop, Louisville
- Feb. 17 to March 31
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, green beans, egg rolls, brownies, pies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out (limited menu)
St. Augustine
- 1310 W. Broadway, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, green beans and pies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Bartholomew
- 2040 Buechel Bank Road, Louisville
- Feb. 22, Feb. 24 to March 31
- 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes, green beans and pies
- Dine-in or carry-out
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
- 310 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown
- Feb. 24 to March 24
- 4:30-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw and fries
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Benedict
- 227 Oak St., Lebanon Junction
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and green beans
St. Bernadette Church & St. Mary Academy
- 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect
- Feb. 24, March 3-10
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, green beans and desserts
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Bernard
- 5075 Highway 551, Liberty
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-6:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, baked fish, coleslaw, green beans, pies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Brigid
- 314 E. Main St., Vine Grove
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
Church of the Annunciation
- 105 Main St., Shelbyville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, fries, baked potatoes, green beans, brownies, pies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Christopher
- 1225 S. Wilson Road, Radcliff
- Feb. 24 to April 7
- 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, fries, baked potatoes, green beans and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Edward
- 9608 Sue Helen Drive, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: fried and baked fish, shrimp, fish tacos, homemade cheese pizza, fries, onion rings, coleslaw, green means, homemade macaroni & cheese, hush puppies, desserts, soft drinks, tea, lemonade and 20 varieties of beer and seltzers
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
- 11501 Maple Way, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: fried fish, baked fish, oysters and sides
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Francis of Assisi
- 1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, fries, baked potatoes and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Frances Xavier
- 101 N. Ferguson St., Henryville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: fried fish, shrimp, fries, coleslaw, fried biscuits and homemade desserts
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Francis Xavier
- 155 Stringer Lane, Mt. Washington
- Feb. 24 to Match 31
- 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, green beans, brownies, pies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Gabriel the Archangel
- 5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to Match 31
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
Good Shepherd
- 3525 Rudd Ave., Louisville
- Feb. 17 to March 31
- 4-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
Holy Family
- 3938 Poplar Level Road, Louisville
- Feb. 17 to March 31
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
Holy Trinity
- 501 Cherrywood Road, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to Match 17
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and green beans
- Dine-in only
Immaculate Conception
- 8191 New Haven Road, Culvertown
- Feb. 24 to March 10
- 3:30-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, bean soup and hush puppies
- Drive-thru only
Immaculate Conception
- 502 N. 5th Ave., La Grange Feb. 24 to March 31
- 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Boston scrod fish, shrimp basket, pizza, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, green beans, brownies, pies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
Sacred Heart
- 1842 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville
- Feb. 24 to March 10
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: fried or baked fish, pizza, fries, hand-cut onion rings, macaroni & cheese, green beans, coleslaw and desserts
St. James
- 1818 Edenside Ave., Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Cake wheel and split the pot
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. James
- 401 Robinbrooke Blvd., Elizabethtown
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: large fish filets, coleslaw, fries, hush puppies and desserts
- Dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru
St. John Paul II
- 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville
- Feb. 17 to April 7
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes, green beans, brownies, pies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. John the Baptist
- 657 St. John Church Road, Elizabethtown
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Joseph
- 1406 E. Washington St., Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, coleslaw, fries, baked potatoes, brownies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Lawrence
- 1925 Lewiston Drive, Shively
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes, green beans, baked beans, and macaroni & cheese
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Margaret Mary
- 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 24
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes, green beans, brownies, pies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
- 2822 Frankfort Ave., Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: hand-breaded fried cod, hush puppies, fries, coleslaw, smoked salmon with rice pilaf, green beans, side salad, macaroni & cheese, and homemade cakes and pies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Martin de Porres
- 3146 W. Broadway, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Menu: whiting, cod and catfish dinners, baked beans, green beans, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, fried potatoes, baked spaghetti and homemade desserts
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Mary of the Knobs
- 5713 St. Mary's Road, Floyds Knobs
- Feb. 14 to March 17
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: baked or fried fish, hush puppies, cheese pizza and desserts
- Dine-in or carry-out
Mary Queen of Peace
- 4005 Dixie Highway, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 4:30-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, green beans and pies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Michael
- 101 St. Michael Dr., Charlestown
- Feb. 24 to April 7
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Menu: fried fish, shrimp, fries, baked potatoes, macaroni & cheese, fresh sweet corn, green beans, homemade slaw and desserts
- Dine-in or carry-out
- Cash only
St. Michael
- 11400 Famers Lane NE, Greenville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 4:30-7 p.m.
- Menu: hand-breaded fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, cheese pizza, hush puppies, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni & cheese and desserts
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Michael
- 111 Church St., Fairfield
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, coleslaw, fries, green beans, brownies, pies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Michael
- 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 4:30-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
Most Blessed Sacrament
- 1125 Hathaway Ave., Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
Our Lady of Lourdes
- 508 Breckenridge Lane, St. Matthews
- Feb. 24 to March 17
- 5:30-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes and green beans
- Dine-in and carry-out
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
- 5505 New Cut Road, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes, green beans and brownies
- Dine-in or carry-out
Our Mother of Sorrows
- 770 Eastern Parkway, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, oysters, shrimp, hush puppies, pizza, coleslaw, green beans, fries, macaroni & cheese and desserts
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Patrick
- 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, green beans, brownies, pies and cookies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Paul
- 6901 Dixie Highway, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 4:30-7 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings and fries
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Peter the Apostle
- 7724 Columbine Drive, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 24
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, pan-fried oyster dinner, pan-fried oyster a la carte, cheese pizza, coleslaw, onion rings, fries, baked potatoes, green beans, macaroni & cheese and hush puppies
- Dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru
St. Raphael the Archangel
- 2141 Lancashire Ave., Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Rita
- 8709 Preston Highway, Louisville
- Feb. 24 to March 31
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Stephen Martyr
- 2931 Pindell Ave., Louisville
- Feb. 17 to March 31
- 5-8 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, fries, green beans and pies
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Theresa of Calcutta
- 903 Fairdale Road, Louisville
- Feb. 24, March 3, March 17 and March 31
- 4-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
St. Thomas More
- 6105 S. 3rd St., Louisville
- Feb. 17 to April 7
- 5-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, fries and green beans
- Dine-in or carry-out
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.