LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2023 Harvest Homecoming queens officially have their crowns.
Catherine Sellmer was named Miss Harvest Homecoming after winning this year's pageant. Whitney Wells won the teen title, to become Miss Harvest Homecoming Teen.
The queens can be seen around the annual festival in downtown New Albany this fall.
The theme for this year's Harvest Homecoming is "Old Fashioned Harvest."
Opening ceremonies for the festival will kick off with the annual Harvest Homecoming Parade on Oct. 7.
Booths for Booth Days start setting up on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Booth applications for 2023 have already closed.
Booth Days start Thursday, Oct. 12 and run until Sunday, Oct. 15. Hours are listed below:
- Thursday, Oct. 12: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 13: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 14: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 15: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aside from the parade, which is the official kickoff for the festival, some events will get started in mid-September.
The Baby Photo Contest will start taking submissions Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Harvest Homecoming Office, along with a $5 application fee, through Oct. 11.
The Harvest HoopFest 3x3 will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
The Floyd County Library's Photography Contest will be held Sept. 25-27 at the library in downtown New Albany.
The annual Window Paint-In, where local students show off their artistic skills by painting windows at local businesses with the "Old Fashioned Harvest" Harvest Homecoming theme, will start Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.
The New Albany Parks Bonfire and Movie in the Park night will happen at Bicknell Park on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.
For a list of events leading up to the October festivities, click here.
For more information about the annual fall festival, including information about volunteering, click here.
