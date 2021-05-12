NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A "now leasing" sign is up for an apartment complex built at the site of a former grill and pub in New Albany.
The ribbon was cut Wednesday morning at the St. James Place Apartments, which were built on the former site of Steinert's on Charlestown Road, across from Silver Street.
The Steinert's building, built in 1877, burned to the ground in 2008. Now, it's home to a 24-unit, three-story $3.5 million apartment complex.
"We have a very big demand for housing right now. I think apartments like this is a great way to attract young professionals," said Vitor Bueno with NB-Develop. "We see that the millennials have long stayed at home often through 2008 crisis and now they're coming out and you have to provide that type of housing that is important, good housing with a good price."
There are one- and two-bedroom apartments available starting at about $899 a month for a one-bedroom, to $1,349 for a two-bedroom. The complex is pet-friendly. Apartments come with laundry hook-ups, a dishwasher, a private deck, garage and storage units. Call 502-562-1985 for leasing information.
