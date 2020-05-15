LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six county fairs have been canceled across the commonwealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows said some counties still plan to hold live stock shows and pageants later in the year.
Hardin County fair officials recently announced they were canceling their fair after reviewing state guidelines. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said that it "does not believe that county fairs will be able to operate in 2020 like they have in the past."
KDA recommends that all counties consider rescheduling their fairs. County fairs can also apply to have a "split-date fair," which could spread the 3-day minimum event across weeks or even months.
The following counties have canceled their fairs:
- Adair
- Bourbon
- Breckinridge
- Bullitt
- Carroll
- Clark
- Clinton
- Daviess
- Estill
- Green
- Hart
- Hardin
- Jessamine
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Madison
- McCracken
- Metcalfe
- Montgomery
- Murray-Calloway
- Russell
- Taylor
- Union
- Wayne
- Western Kentucky State Fair
- Woodford
In addition, the Purchase District Fair has been rescheduled to Aug. 2 through Aug. 8.
