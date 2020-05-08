LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 Hardin County Fair has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hardin County Fair Board voted to cancel the event after reviewing state guidelines, according to a Facebook post.
"The Hardin County Fair Board realizes that we join a list of other great volunteer organizations that have had to make this same painful decision to cancel a great community event," the board said in the Facebook post.
The board said it is working with Hardin County 4-H and other youth organizations to still utilize the facilities and host livestock shows. The board is also working on a plan to still hold pageants, including the Miss Hardin County Fair.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said last week that it "does not believe that county fairs will be able to operate in 2020 like they have in the past."
KDE recommends that all counties consider rescheduling their fairs. County fairs can also apply to have a "split-date fair," which could spread the 3-day minimum event across weeks or even months.
KDE also suggests that fairs make a decision a month before the event is scheduled to begin and discuss that decision with their local health department and judge-executive.
