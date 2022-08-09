LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together.
They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020.
The County Attorney's Office moved to merge the cases. But the defense fought it, saying jurors wouldn't be able to keep that many defendants in one trial straight.
Jefferson District Court Judge Anne Haynie sided with the prosecutors. In her ruling, Hayne said "Kentucky case law clearly reflects a preference for offenses and defendants to be tried together as long as it is part of a common plan or scheme, unless there is a positive showing that joinder would be unduly prejudicial."
Both sides are due back in court Monday afternoon to set a trial date.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky Supreme Court removes judge from Breonna Taylor protest arrests cases, citing 'impartiality' concerns
- 33 people arrested after Clark Memorial Bridge shut down by protesters
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.