LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Second Street Bridge, also known as the Clark Memorial Bridge, was closed for several hours when protesters drove onto Monday morning, got out of their cars and demonstrated.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said 33 people were arrested and 19 cars were towed away before the bridge reopened around 2:30 p.m., more than three hours after it closed.
Louisville Metro Police responded with several officers and police vehicles.
A post on a Black Lives Matter Facebook page stated that it was a "nice day to shut down the bridge."
