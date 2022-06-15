LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2nd Street Bridge was closed in both directions for over an hour after a car crashed into a guardrail Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m., according to a news release. That's when officers from LMPD's 1st Division responded to a call of a single vehicle collision on the Clark Memorial Bridge. Investigators say a woman in the southbound lanes of the bridge lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason before hitting a guardrail.
The woman was taken to University Hospital. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening according to the news release.
The bridge was closed Wednesday afternoon due to the damage to the guardrail. It reopened following a state inspection around 3:15 p.m.
This story may be updated.
