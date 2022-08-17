LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up.
The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
Prosecutors now say trooper Jeremy Elliotte and former trooper Derrek Lovett helped cause Hamblin's injuries, with no legal reason for using force during his arrest.
Trooper Michael Howell is already charged in the case with conspiracy to obstruct a criminal investigation and for engaging in misleading conduct with the intent to prevent communication of information to federal law enforcement. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in London, Kentucky, in June.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that the trio came up with a lie about what happened that would specifically match "the closes thing to what video would show."
The indictment also alleges Elliotte unlawfully entered a home without a warrant or other legal justification, according to a news release, "depriving three victims living there of their right to be free from unreasonable searches" in another case.
If convicted, all three face 20 years in prison on conspiracy and obstruction charges. A court date for the three has not yet been set.
Hamblin filed a lawsuit in December 2020, claiming training used by KSP led to his "brutal beating" that left him with several fractured bones in his face.
