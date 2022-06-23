LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Police trooper was indicted for conspiracy and engaging in misleading conduct with the intent to prevent communication to federal officials, according to the Department of Justice.
According to a news release, a federal grand jury in London, Ky. returned the indictment charging Michael L. Howell, 32, with conspiracy to obstruct a criminal investigation and for engaging in misleading conduct with the intent to prevent communication of information to federal law enforcement. The Department of Justice said it related to the commission or possible commissions of a federal offense.
The indictment says that the London trooper and another KSP trooper conspired with others to conceal the "true nature of force" used by KSP troopers to arrest a person. The indictment claims that Howell and others failed to disclose the use of force put upon the victim by developing a fictitious story.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI, according to a news release.
Howell is scheduled to appear in court on July 8 at 1:30 p.m. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.
