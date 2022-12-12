LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability.
Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
Monday's honorees have done extensive work in environmental protection, energy efficiency and tree canopies.
"Let's not forget: We plant trees now to protect the future health and wellbeing of our children, all our children," Carreiro said. "It is about them now, and we need to keep all our children in mind, front and center, in all of our public endeavors."
Award recipients were given a plaque and $500.
