LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat crash on Taylorsville Lake.

A post on the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District's Facebook page says a boat crashed into a bank just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Once firefighters were able to find the three people, they were taken to the Settlers Trace Boat ramp. Two people were flown to a hospital. The other was taken by ambulance.

Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District thanked KSP Post 12 for being able to locate the three people quickly after giving them a map of where the boaters were at.

