LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was shot in the Fairdale area.
Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, the girl was taken to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound. The girl was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital. Police say the girl was shot in the 10800 block of Sparrow Circle, near New Cut Road. Her injuries are not considered to be life threatening.
Police have not said how the shooting occurred, but all parties are accounted for. No other information has been released at this time.
