LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Toys for Tots Motorcycle run is still on this year.
Riders will form up at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 at Logistics Drive in PRP. The entry fee is a new toy. Riders will roll out at 2 p.m. and make their way through the Iroquois Park area, riding near U of L and Churchill Downs. For the first time, the ride will end at the Kentucky Exposition Center where toys will be collected.
"This is a chance to do some good. It's a chance to show children that somebody cares about them. There may be some children that wouldn't get a gift or get very little that will get a chance to get more, to have something under the tree this year," said Dale Corum, with the Kentucky Motorcycle Association.
The motorcycle run will happen rain or shine. This marks the 38th year for the ride.
