LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old child is in the hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a crash in Washington County, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP and Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a head-on crash on East Bill Miller Road, near New Pekin, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
ISP believes a 1996 Mazda passenger car was traveling eastbound as it approached a hillcrest on East Bill Miller Road near Blue River Church Road, as a 2016 Kia Sportage also approached the hill traveling westbound.
When the two vehicles reached the crest of the hill, they crashed head-on, according to ISP. Neither driver was seriously injured but a 4-year-old riding in the Mazada was rushed by an ambulance to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.