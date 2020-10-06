LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly 40 years of being condemned, the third floor of The Academy @ Shawnee will reopen once again.
The floor is being refurbished as a part of a $40 million project by Jefferson County Public Schools.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio began his career with the school system at what was then Shawnee High School in 1997. Twenty-three years later, he went back, this time to show the progress being made to the school.
"I remember walking into this job as interim principal, and I said if I accomplish nothing else, one thing I was going to fix was to right this wrong that was done to this school in 1981 and to this community," Pollio said.
Work was done to ensure the third floor was structurally sound. Lockers were pulled from the hallways, because architects said they are unnecessary since students don't use them as much as they did in the past.
Behind the lockers are now large holes, called a mechanical chase, that stretch down three floors. The holes will soon be filled with drywall in the coming weeks.
"It's our goal to keep the historical aspects of the building while providing the necessary updates with a new HVAC system, new electrical system, new LED lighting, partial roof replacement, new energy efficient windows, accessibility upgrades and a new library," JCPS architect John Niehoff said.
Niehoff said they are working to keep as much of the original flooring from 1929 as possible.
Shawnee was originally built in three phases. The original building, where the third floor renovation is taking place, was built in 1929. An addition was added in 1962, and a pool was constructed in 1970.
The pool will now get upgraded features, including starting blocks, so the school can host meets. The principal of The Academy @ Shawnee, Kymberly Rice, said the pool had a leak, and it's been several years since the last time the school was able to host a meet.
"I am thrilled, and I mean absolutely thrilled, to see the progress that has been made so far," Rice said.
Wooden seats in the school's auditorium will be replaced with new modern seats with cushions, and a new teacher's lounge will be added into the cafeteria.
Rice said students were given a survey which asked what they would like to see included in the renovations. Based on the responses, a new "Seniors Only" lounge in the cafeteria will also be included.
Renovations on the portion of the building built in 1962 is already completed. The remaining construction is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2021.
"It is time we invest in west Louisville," Pollio said. "This facility is also symbolic of our community and JCPS' complacency with our current facilities. It is time we change that. We have 32 schools that are beyond end of life. It's one of the proudest moments I've had to step up and put on a hard hat and see all of the great things that are developing here at Shawnee."
Shawnee is home to 583 students between both the middle school and high school.
The renovations will also further separate the middle school and high school, so students won't cross paths as much to reach various activities in the building.
The building was last renovated in 2002, but it did not include work on the third floor.
