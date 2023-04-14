LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 40-year-old Louisville man died after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 64 Friday morning.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman from the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place just before 7 a.m. on I-64, near the Payne Street overpass.
Cordero Battles was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the motorcyclist who died in the crash.
Ellis said Battles was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of I-64, when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle. Police said he left the roadway and came to rest in the median.
Battles was transported to UofL Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
