LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lisa Carson, a teacher at Male High School, passed away Friday morning at the age of 43.
Carson was born in Louisville and spent her entire teaching career at Male. School officials said she was "an involved and energetic teacher who embodied the Bulldog spirit."
An official cause of death has not been released. She leaves behind a husband and their baby girl.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Farmdale Baptist Church. Memorial gifts can be made out to the Lisa Carson Scholarship Fund at Male High School.
