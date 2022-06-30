LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A closure on Interstate 65 South will last 48 days, and it starts on Tuesday, July 5.
As drivers come across the Kennedy Bridge from Indiana to Kentucky, they'll be directed to take the Jefferson Street ramp to merge back onto I-65 South.
Drivers will get back on the interstate near Hospital Curve. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, motorists will take the Jefferson Street ramp but they will not get off at the Jefferson Street exit.
🚨I-65 South: Closed for 48 days starting at 10pm Tues, July 5, as motorists enter KY from Kennedy Bridge. Drivers will be diverted onto Jefferson ST ramp where they will be able to merge back onto I-65, near hospital Curve. @TRIMARCTraffic @LMPD @INDOTSoutheast #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/gTRUeUflBa— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) June 30, 2022
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews will repair part of the interchange that was damaged when a steel coil fell off a semi-truck in March.
The construction is expected to be completely finished this fall. The first half of the repair project starts at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
