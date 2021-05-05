LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects wanted for the burglary of a gun store in Pewee Valley.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in a news release Wednesday that the robbery happened between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on May 3 at Papa's Guns, Ammo & Archery, which has a federal firearms license. ATF said suspects broke through the front entrance and stole 18 guns. Pictures of the alleged suspects are attached above.
ATF is offering a $2,500 reward, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) would match it, part of a national initiative by the two agencies.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, the Louisville Field Division at 502-753-3505 or the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300. Information can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov or through the the ATF website.
