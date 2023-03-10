LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections has added several new officers who will be bringing decades of experience to the jail.
Five new recruits were sworn in Friday afternoon at Metro Corrections. They're new to Metro, but they aren't new to the profession.
"I don't have to tell you or your families that you have taken on one of the most challenging, and I hope rewarding, careers in public service," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
Combined, the recruits are bringing more than 60 years of experience to the jail.
Jay Wooten was close to retirement and brings years of experience as an officer with the New York City Department of Corrections and Rikers Island. He said his experience comes from city investigations, health, hospitals and corporations.
"So many people when they found out I was coming from New York and chose to Kentucky, the first thing out of their mouths was 'Why,'" Wooten said.
From the death of Breonna Taylor, to the protests that followed and the recent investigation by the DOJ, Wooten knows his new city has some baggage.
"It took them some time but they got it right in regards to the Breonna Taylor incident," he said. "They found out what happened and they're dealing with it."
Friday's graduation included the usual presentation of colors, the National Anthem and five new recruits, but it doesn't eliminate the staffing shortage.
Director Jerry Collins said they still have about 80 openings.
Collins implemented the lateral academy and said, in addition to building his staff, he's also making changes to address the DOJ's investigation.
"One of the biggest things that we focus on and I think it's going to be an asset coming out of this, was really mental health," Collins said.
Collins said the next class will be sworn in 10 weeks from now.
