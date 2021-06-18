LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wanted to live in a castle? Well, here's your chance.
The 1-acre property is up for sale in Charlestown on Dave Carr Road just off the Ohio River Scenic Bypass.
The listing says it has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is five stories tall.
And the castle definitely has some quirks. When you first walk across the bridge, you have the option to go downstairs or head to the main living quarters. There's a formal dining room built for a king. Two staircases both lead to the master bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in closet.
There are two hidden entrances that lead to the bar area and the 10-car garage. There's also a concrete courtyard surrounded by the castle walls and a cat walk.
But pictures show that the castle needs some cleaning and some work.
It's currently on the market for $400,000.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.