LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said five people were arrested in connection with the theft of 20 guns from a southern Indiana gun shop.
According to a news release from the Bedford Police Department, 19-year-old Calvin Levi Johnson, 19-year-old Ian Canfield and three juveniles were all arrested in connection with the case.
Police said at least three individuals broke through the front door of Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop in the early morning hours on Jan. 11. The gun shop is located on 37th Street in Bedford, approximately 70 miles from Louisville. Police said officers who arrived on the scene found damage to the front door and a smashed display case with guns missing inside.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.
Police said officers and ATF agents received several tips on the identities of the suspects involved. As part of the investigation, the Bedford Police Department SWAT Team executed search warrants at several homes in Bedford where firearms stolen during the break-in were recovered.
Police said Johnson and two 15-year-old suspects are facing preliminary charges of burglary and theft of a firearm.
Canfield was arrested in connection with the burglary and is being held on preliminary charges including assisting a criminal.
A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested for possession of the stolen firearms.
Police said at this time, they have recovered "a majority" of the stolen firearms.
