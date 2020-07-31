LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a child was shot in south Louisville.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the child was shot just before 10 a.m. Friday on Spyglass Court, just south of the Okolona neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says when officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Norton Children's Hospital and at last check was in critical condition.
Mitchell said the shooting appears to have been accidental. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.