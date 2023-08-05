LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifty homes received a shelter in place order after a chemical spill on Bell Lanes in west Louisville on Saturday.
All lanes of Interstate 264 were blocked due to chemical spill at an Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) plant at 4010 Bells Lane as crews worked to mitigate the hazmat incident. Jason Meiman, fire chief of PRP Fire Department, said firefighters received the report of a chemical spill at 10:22 a.m.
MSD uses the facility to treat overflow waste water. Harold Adams, MSD communications manager, said peracetic acid was the chemical that leaked. The chemical is used as a disinfectant, containing hydrogen peroxide, acidic acid and sulfuric acid. It puts off an odor that smells like vinegar, according to officials.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services issued a shelter in place order for areas along west of Cane Run Road from Algonquin Parkway to Camp Ground Road.
"Our instruments have determined that there has not been anything that has left the site, currently there should be no impact to the community," Meiman said.
Meiman said it has been determined the product hasn't left the site.
"There was a small vapor cloud that was being released into the atmosphere," Meiman said. "The majority of the product that was released is in the air."
Crews are using water to cool the chemical in an attempt to minimize the reaction.
"We feel like at this time, the incident is stabilized," Meiman said.
