LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To get noticed during commercial breaks in Louisville, you have to stand out. That's not easy in a world of Morgan & Morgan, The Hammer, and "dealers for the people."
About a year ago, two injury lawyers, Rick Hessig and Marty Pohl, were sitting in their Louisville office, trying to figure out a way to make a name for themselves in that space.
"We had to have a way that people would not only hear our phone number, know our phone number, but remember our phone number," said Hessig.
He and Pohl did just that with a catchy commercial. You probably know it as "502 Triple seven, eleven eleven."
The spot has some ready to rap and others ready to snap.
"It's entertaining," said a pedestrian on 4th Street.
"I thought it was ridiculous," added another.
Behind every catchy jam there's a collaboration. Hessig and Pohl worked with John Power for the jingle.
"I just started saying, 'Triple 7, eleven, eleven,'" Power explained.
Two guys named Raph and Patrick at Video Bred in Louisville were also in on the TV commercial side of it.
"We had to do something visually to capture attention," Raph Cecil said.
They used a green screen, some Louisville backdrops, random people doing random things, and a head popping out of the street.
"We really were just kind of ad-libbing in the studio," Pohl said.
When the editors made their final cut, it took a second to get approval.
"At first I kind of wondered what kind of drugs Patrick was on," Hessig joked.
"I don't think either one of us expected it to come out like that," added Pohl.
Say what you will, but it worked. New pictures and videos come into the law office daily of locals showing their love for the commercial.
The phone rings a lot too.
"We have people call just to sing for us," said Hessig.
"We get a lot of prank calls," added Pohl.
But prank calls aren't the only calls. Business is better than ever. But wait, there's more: a Spanish version just hit the airwaves, and a country version is on the way.
What started as a bizarre 30 seconds of TV really started something.
