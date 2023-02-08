LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after crashing his car into a tree in Jefferson County, Indiana on Tuesday, according to police.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of West State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire.
The white Ford Taurus was on fire when police arrived. Emergency crews tried to rescue Thomas Sutton, 60, from the "intense fire," but weren't able to get him out of the car.
The Vevay, Indiana man died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
