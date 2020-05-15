LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state health department confirms there are now 67 cases of COVID-19 at the JBS meat processing plant on Story Avenue in Louisville.
That's up from 57 last week, and includes one employee who died. That person's name hasn't been released.
JBS says nationwide, the company and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation announced an investment of more than $200 million to supports its team members and local communities. JBS is a majority shareholder of Pilgrim's Pride.
"We recognize our responsibility as a food company during this crisis and we have continuously evolved our operations, based on the latest available guidance from experts, to improve our coronavirus preventive measures," said Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA.
"We have already invested more than $100 million to enhance safeguards for our workforce and more than $50 million to reward our team members with thank-you bonuses. Today, we are also excited to reaffirm our long-standing commitment to the rural towns and cities we call home across America."
The companies are also investing in ultraviolet germicidal air sanitation and plasma air technology to try and stop potential viruses in plant ventilation and air purification systems.
A thousand employees have been hired for around-the-clock sanitation and cleaning.
JBS USA and Pilgrim’s says they've adopted more than $100 million in enhanced safety measures to keep their workplaces and team members safe, including increased sanitation and disinfection efforts, health screening and temperature checking, team member training, physical distancing, reduced line speeds and increased availability of PPE.
The companies say employees of most vulnerable populations have been removed from the facilities with full pay and benefits. Those people make up about 10 percent of its workforce.
"I could not be more proud of how our team members have responded to this challenging time," Nogueira said. "We salute the men and women who are supplying food to those who need it most and the local communities that have always sustained our business.
"We are not perfect, and this has not been an easy time for any of us, but we are working tirelessly to keep our team members safe and provide food for the country during this pandemic. We are all in this fight together.”
