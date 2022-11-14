LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young WWE fan got a big surprise this week, just hours ahead of the Monday Night Raw event at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
Seth Walsh, just 7 years old, knows a thing or two about wrestling, especially when it comes to WWE.
"Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Hulk Hogan," said Seth, naming off a few of his favorites.
Seth was diagnosed with cancer at 4 years old. For a majority of his life, he's battled leukemia and been faced with blood transfusions, rounds of chemotherapy, multiple bone marrow transplants, and a clinical trial. He's shown his strength at several hospital visits and says when he grows up, he'll be strong in the ring too, as a WWE Superstar himself.
Seth's mom, Michelle Walsh, revealed to Seth over the weekend that she had tickets to take the family to the WWE show at the Yum! Center Monday night.
"He didn't sleep last night because he was so excited about it all night," said Michelle.
After learning about Seth's story, WWE sent a special video message for him, which Seth saw for the first time on Monday afternoon, hours before the WWE show. The clip features Seth Rollins, one of Seth Walsh's favorites.
"If it isn't my good friend, Seth Freakin' Walsh," the video begins. "My man, you know me as Seth Freakin' Rollins, current United States Champion, visionary, revolutionary, best in the game. But it has come to my attention that you and I have more in common than just the best first name on the planet! Oh no, no, no. We are both fighters! I do it in the ring, and I hear you've been fighting for a long time. But I want you to know that myself and everybody at the WWE has got your back."
"That's actually kind of cool that he knows my name," said Seth Walsh, after watching the video for the fist time.
"That's just so sweet," said Michelle. "I just love how many people are just kind and supporting Seth and trying to make him happy when he has to go through so much, so it's just really, really sweet."
Seth Walsh said if he were to make a video for Seth Rollins he would say: "Thanks for sending that video and I'm going to cheer you on and you're my most favorite wrester in the WWE."
For an added surprise, right before the show Monday night, Seth Walsh got to meet Seth Rollins in person.
