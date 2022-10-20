LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a night of celebration and remembrance for many in Louisville on Thursday evening.
At Waterfront Park, the community came together with lanterns for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's "Light The Night" event.
The event raises money for life-saving research for blood cancer patients and helps support their families.
Some people at the event were cancer survivors, others held a lantern in honor and memory of someone who lost their battle. "Light the Night" included festival activities, a walk and fireworks.
A Mt. Washington first grader, Seth Walsh, was this year's honored hero. He's a 5-time cancer survivor, who's currently eight months in remission.
"We are really excited to be here to support the leukemia and lymphoma society," his mom, Michelle Walsh, said. "Mainly because they do a lot of money toward research and research right now is saving Seth's life. To be here and to share Seth's story and to help them is totally awesome-sauce for us."
This is the first year for Louisville's "Light The Night" event to be back in person since 2019.
For those who couldn't be there in person on Thursday, there will be a virtual event next month.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.