MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 7-year-old boy in Mount Washington is putting up a tough fight against cancer. In his honor, community members donated blood Tuesday.
Seth Walsh was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2018. Since then, he's relapsed four times and has needed hundreds of blood product transfusions.
"Our community has lifted us and supported us the whole way through," said Michelle Walsh, Seth's mom.
On Tuesday, Seth's family and the American Red Cross held a blood drive in his honor at Calvary Christian Center. More than 100 people signed up to give blood for this second annual "Seth's Squad" blood drive.
Last year, Seth was in the hospital during the blood drive. This year, he was able to be at the event with his family.
The event comes at a time when the Red Cross just recently declared an end to a national blood crisis, saying donors have answered the call to help during the shortage. Still, a spokesperson said supply levels are vulnerable.
"We're just telling people, still try to come out and encourage those people who have never donated before to really give it a try," said Remy Kennedy with the Red Cross.
Seth recently returned home to Mount Washington after undergoing a clinical trial out of state. His mom said he is now in remission.
"Right now he's doing really well," said Michelle Walsh. "The treatment is working. It's still early and we need it to keep working. But he's feeling great, he looks great, he's actually going to be able to start school again."