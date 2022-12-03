LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too late to try for a world record. 76-year-old Patrick O'Bryan earned a Guinness World Record by throwing the most pitches off a mound from 60 feet 6 inches in an eight-hour period on Saturday.
O'Bryan threw 2,806 pitches on his birthday, breaking the former record of 2,633 that was set three years ago by southern Indiana native Matt Graf. The feat is intended to be a fundraiser for First Baptist Church Fairdale, which is building a food distribution building on its campus.
"It's fun to go for a record, it's fun to pitch, but doing it for a cause like that makes it special," O'Bryan said.
O'Bryan trained for the challenge in the past year by running. He admitted that he didn't throw too much in preparation. He had a practice session for four hours several weeks ago where he threw 1,431 pitches.
"I've got what you call a rubber arm, look at what I threw today, my whole body is tired but my arm is fine," O'Bryan said. "There is no soreness, I don't know what the deal is."
The former cross country and track and field runner at the University of Louisville plays in a 50-and-over adult baseball league.
Allison Baseball hosted O'Bryan at its indoor facility for the eight-hour session. Darren Allison, owner of Allison Baseball, said the feat is great for the baseball community around Louisville.
"It's monumental because if you're familiar with baseball, 100 pitches in a game is a lot on the body, so he is eight hours straight, minimal breaks," Allison said. "Credit to him and his endurance, and being in shape."
While the accomplishment brings personal glory to O'Bryan, he did it for a bigger purpose.
"The church has a food pantry and they literally feed around a thousand people a week at their church," said O'Bryan. "Dare to Care delivers the food and they distribute it and they really need a building bad. I want to raise $100,000."
