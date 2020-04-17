LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- You might remember the Louisville boy with brain cancer who dreamed of becoming a Taco Bell employee.
Sirens rang out in a Louisville subdivision near Hikes Lane as FBI agents stormed the neighborhood, looking for 8-year-old David Turner Jr.
It was part of a drive-by parade honoring David as he hit a two-year milestone Friday since he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
"It was our way of taking back this date from 2018," said David's mom, Elizabeth. "To make it a fun, exciting milestone for us, to just have a good time."
But David's family had no idea it would see so much support from FBI agents, police officers, firefighters, family members, friends from school and yes, even superheroes.
Dozens of cars honked while people held signs of of their windows and waved at David as he sat on the porch and waved back.
Before the pandemic, David's parents wanted to host a small get-together on this day. They were going to decorate cookies, Elizabeth said. But those plans went out the window during social distancing.
So the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked if it could throw David a different kind of celebration.
"You feel so isolated right now with the pandemic, and you can't really see people," Elizabeth said. "It's just so nice to have people come out on a rainy day and do this."
While the superheroes, including FBI agents dressed in SWAT uniforms, surrounded David's house and held signs of encouragement, it was not lost on them that the "real hero" here is the 8-year-old kid.
His mother said she was grateful for the support.
"It shows David how many people are out there thinking of him," she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.