LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 85-year-old man died in a crash on Greenbelt Highway last Friday.
Robert Clay died from a motor vehicle crash, his named released by Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police responded to a car accident on the Greenbelt Highway at Bethany Lane around 1:30 p.m. on July 7.
Police said a passenger vehicle coming off Bethany Lane went into the intersection and hit another passenger vehicle that was heading northbound on Greenbelt Highway.
Three adults were taken to the hospital, including Clay. He died at the hospital a few hours later.
