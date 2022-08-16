LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11.
Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday.
The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of the twin towers, recordings from that day, and displays the names of hundreds of first responders who died that day. The exhibit has traveled to nearly 30 states and Canada.
"The number one goal we have is to educate the youth because they weren't born," Billy Puckett, field manager for Tunnels to Towers, said. "Seniors in college this year, they were the last children that were born when this happened."
Puckett, a retired firefighter, said the exhibit is powerful.
"When you leave in the morning you hope you go home at night," he said. "And when you walk in there and see the names of 343 heroes that didn't get to tell their wife or their children goodbye, but they had a job to do and they did it."
Kentucky State Fair officials welcome the chance to pay tribute to those first responders and to help younger generations understand the history of that day.
"Twenty-one years later, we've got a generation who wasn't even born then, they had no idea what to experience, but you know, as well as I do, the impact this had," President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David Beck said.
Puckett said they'll be giving tours to visitors during the fair, and retired New York City firefighters will be joining them on the fair's opening day.
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair runs from Aug. 18 until Aug. 28. The exhibit will be open until 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day outside of the South wing.
