LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the spotlight and in front of cameras, DCorey Johnson belts out before grabbing that backpack and getting to class.
His voice may sound more polished than most adults, but he's only 9-years-old.
"I just love singing," DCorey said. "It's energy to my body."
Everybody else loves it too. Well, almost everyone.
"My brother, he do not like it," DCorey said with a smile.
DCorey's classmates at Bates Elementary School first learned about his talent during online learning last August.
"He asked to sing a song in class one day and blew us all away," his teacher, Jessica Hart, said.
The students loved it so much they keep asking for more.
"They just feel the groove and sing along," DCorey said.
Then, when students returned to the classroom in the spring, the whole school got to hear him. The video of his rendition of the National Anthem was posted online and got all kinds of comments and likes.
Where does the talent come from?
"My side," DCorey's dad, Corey Johnson, said with a laugh.
The 9-year-old said he plans to use his talent to heal other people. What's happening in the world and in the city of Louisville is not lost on this young man.
"Everybody's trying to be a happy family," DCorey said. "Now we can't. This virus going on, killings going on, murder. We can create another world where there's no killing."
Sometimes our kids say it best. The next stop for DCorey: your radio.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.