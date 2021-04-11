LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pegasus Parade continued its special touring route through Louisville Sunday.
The parade that is typically one day, traveled through more than 25 neighborhoods in Louisville this year over a two-day span.
On Sunday, the parade traveled through Jeffersontown, Germantown, Fern Creek and Middletown, among other neighborhoods.
While some lined the streets of Jeffersontown, others watched the parades from a distance in their cars.
"That was pretty cool. We all had fun," a group of parade watchers told WDRB.
The re-imagined parade featured nearly 20 units that traveled more than 60 miles.
