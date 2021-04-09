LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has released more details on the neighborhoods where this year's touring Pegasus Parade will visit.
The announcement comes after KDF officials said last month that this year's Pegasus Parade will not march down Broadway, but instead be a "touring parade" with a theme of "A Tribute to the Community."
Some KDF events, including the parade, were delayed or canceled last year, costing the city millions in tourism dollars.
According to a news release, the Kentucky Derby Festival will kick off this weekend, as the Zoeller Pump Company Touring Pegasus Parade makes its way around the community on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. The re-imagined parade has nearly 20 units that will travel more than 60 miles and through more than 35 neighborhoods in Louisville and southern Indiana.
Plans call for the parade to take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, rain or shine.
“We’re excited to bring the Derby Festival to the community in new and unique ways this year,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO said in the release. “We really want this to be a memorable community-wide event. We hope residents will come outside to watch as the parade goes by.”
Here's a list of the neighborhoods that the parade will visit:
Day 1: Saturday, April 10, 1-5 p.m.
- South Louisville
- Shively
- Algonquin
- Park Duvalle
- Parkland
- Chickasaw
- Shawnee
- Portland
- Russell
- Central Business District (Downtown)
- The Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge into Jeffersonville
Day 2: Sunday, April 11, 1-5 p.m.
- Saint Joseph
- Merriweather
- Schnitzelburg
- Germantown
- Tyler Park
- Deer Park
- Belknap
- Hayfield Dundee
- Bashford manor
- West Buechel
- Newburg
- Buechel
- Fern Creek
- Jeffersontown
- Douglass Hills
- Middletown
- Lyndon
The exact timing for each area will depend on traffic and other factors, including weather. The parade will be moving around 15 mph to give residents a chance to see it.
A complete list of the streets and areas along the touring parade route will be posted online on each day of the event at KDF.org/pegasusparade.
The touring parade will feature: four inflatable balloon characters: Zoeller Pump Company (Goldie Pegasus), Caesars Southern Indiana (Caesar), Waystar (Buddy the Dinosaur), and AARP (Lady Liberty).
The Festival is calling on residents to decorate their porches, yards and homes in honor of this year’s Derby Festival season. Then, post photos on social media using the hashtag #PegasusPorchParade or #DerbyFestivalSpirit, as part of this year’s festivities.
The Pegasus Parade is the founding event of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The first parade marched in 1956 to create a way for the community to celebrate before the historic horse race. It was organized by just a handful of volunteers on a budget of $640. Since then, the Festival has become a whirlwind of many events.
Zoeller Pump Company is the Title Sponsor of the parade, joining Contributing Sponsors Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, Kentucky Venues and T-Mobile, and The Official Hotel, The Galt House.
2021 marks the 66th year for the Kentucky Derby Festival.
