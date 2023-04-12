LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville will celebrate its 34th anniversary next weekend. For 33 of them, UPS has been a major sponsor.
"It gives you a sense of pride knowing that your company is putting back into the community and the city," UPS Aircraft Technician Bruce Hardesty said.
UPS' A300 Airbus will be a part of the Thunder air show this year. It's a long tradition the company has had and employees are proud to be a part of it.
"My children, they like to see something dad's worked on flying," Hardesty said.
This will be the first time UPS has used an A300 in the show. The model was chosen to celebrate the aircraft getting a new cockpit installed.
Each year in the air show requires special preparation.
"Training for Thunder is a little bit unique because we don't usually fly this low and this fast especially when we're not around the runway," Will Ashlock, the A300 standards and training manager, said.
Ashlock said the crews normally will have two or three simulator rides and practice the whole pattern and what they plan to do during the show.
Thunder Producer Wayne Hettinger has a countdown clock constantly running to tally the seconds until Thunder kicks off.
"I'll end up having adrenaline in my socks before the week's out," Hettinger said.
The airshow alone is a massive undertaking with a lot of moving parts, involving the FAA, Kentucky National Guard and many others working to coordinate flights.
"It's amazing," Hettinger said. "It's something we all in this community need to be proud of because it's a one of a kind show for sure."
UPS sees it as a one-of-a-kind opportunity to take part in one of the city's biggest celebrations.
"To celebrate not only their brand but to celebrate Thunder and Louisville specifically," Ashlock said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.