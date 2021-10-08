LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before the temperatures outside begin to drop, AAA wants people to get their battery checked.
Two branches will host free battery and electrical system checks next week. The first one is Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fern Valley office and the second opportunity will be at the Elizabethtown location on Thursday, Oct. 14 at those same times.
AAA says its number one service call during the winter months is for dead batteries. Last year, AAA responded to more than 260,000 battery calls across the region.
