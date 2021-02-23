LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The AARP ranked Indiana No. 1 in the country for the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities.
The AARP's COVID dashboard looks at several categories for its ranking, including COVID-19 deaths and cases per 100 residents, personal protective equipment, staff cases of COVID-19 and staffing shortages.
The dashboard uses a collection of data from the CMS Nursing Home COVID-19 file, which includes data reported to the CDC's NHSN system by nursing homes. Nursing homes are required to report COVID-19 deaths to the federal agency.
The dashboard, which is updated monthly, looks at a period of time when the state hit a peak in deaths at nursing homes, averaging 52 per day in late-December.
Sarah Waddle, the state director of AARP Indiana, told Fox 59 that while the dashboard gives an idea of how the state compares to other states, there seems to be a gap in what Indiana is doing when compared to the rest of the country.
COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining in Indiana's nursing homes, with rates at the lowest they've been since October.
Kentucky ranks fourth on the list.
To look at the dashboard, which also breaks down the data, click here.
