LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Abortion has been banned in Kentucky, once again, after a Court of Appeals sided with Attorney General Daniel Cameron's motion for emergency relief.
The Court of Appeals granted emergency relief pursuant to Kentucky Rule of Civil Procedure after Cameron motioned for an emergency stay of the Jefferson County Circuit Court's temporary injunction that prevented two Kentucky abortion bans from going into effect.
The order doesn't prevent a medical providers' decision to protect maternal health, which is intended to prevent the death of a pregnant woman or prevent a serious risk of "irreversible impairment of a major bodily function" of a pregnant woman.
"Today the Court of Appeals granted our motion to have the Kentucky Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law reinstated in the Commonwealth," Cameron said in a statement after the decision. "I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth."
Amber Duke, the interim executive director for ACLU of Kentucky, said the ruling will be appealed on Tuesday.
"There are people who had appointments at Kentucky’s abortion clinics whose appointments will be canceled," Duke said in a statement. "People will be forced to remain pregnant against their will or will be forced to flee the state to receive abortion care."
On Friday, Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry granted the injunction requested by the state's two abortion clinics, both of which are in Louisville. That request came as part of a lawsuit against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to block the state's near-total ban on the procedure.
That ban is one of numerous such efforts across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Judge Perry had already issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state's abortion ban earlier this month, and the two clinics resumed performing abortions. The fact that the temporary injunction was granted meant the state ban was suspended while the case is litigated.
Planned Parenthood called the abortion ban "devastating" for all Kentuckians.
"It is devastating and cruel. But the fight is not over," Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a news release. "We will explore all options to ensure that people across the state can access abortion services. This is not a game. These are people’s lives."
Kentuckians are set to vote in November on a constitutional amendment that would ensure there are no state constitutional protections for abortion.
This story may be updated.
