LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 50 people have been displaced after storms that came through the area damaged an apartment complex in south Louisville.
According to Jessica Wethington, a spokesperson for Louisville Emergency Services, the extent of injuries from the damage caused is unknown at this time.
The apartment complex is located at Brooklawn and Blanton in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.
Wethington said Red Cross is on their way to help those displaced.
Trees became uprooted in Okolona after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
A tree fell on a home in the area of Terrier and Heather Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023.
A tree falls near a house on Sunny Vale Way from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Allen Prunty)
The roof was heavily damaged from strong winds and fallen trees at apartments in the area of Brooklawn and Blanton on April 5, 2023 after severe storms. (Source: WDRB/Conroy DeLouche)
A tree falls near homes on Middale Lane from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Ryan Jay)
A tree falls on a house in Louisville from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: William Zavorski)
A tree falls on a house off Taylorsville Road from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Freya Denalta)
A tree falls in Clermont from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Kerri Poteat)
A tree fell on a home in the area of Alreva after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Conroy DeLouche)
A tree falls on National Turnpike from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
Heavy winds caused a tree to fall onto a home in Fairdale after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Erika)
Trees fell onto the roadway on Gavel Avenue after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Dakota Sherek)
A turned over semi on Highway 60 from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Kaitlynn Allen)
A snapped flag pole from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Georgieanna Belden)
Heavy winds destroyed a building on Robards Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Mandy Hall)
Heavy winds caused a tree to fall onto a home on Terrier Lane and Heather Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Erika)
A tree was uprooted in the area of Bashford Manner after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
Damage on Gardiner Lane from severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
A PNC Bank was damaged from severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
A tree down at a home in the area of Fern Valley Road and Jeanine Drive in Louisville on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.