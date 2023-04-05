CONROY DELOUCHE - STORM DAMAGE - BROOKLAWN AND BLANTON APARTMENTS - APRIL 5, 2023.jpg 3.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 50 people have been displaced after storms that came through the area damaged an apartment complex in south Louisville.

According to Jessica Wethington, a spokesperson for Louisville Emergency Services, the extent of injuries from the damage caused is unknown at this time.

The apartment complex is located at Brooklawn and Blanton in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

Wethington said Red Cross is on their way to help those displaced.

This story will be updated.

