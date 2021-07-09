LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ACT Louisville Productions announced its cast and creative team for its Wizard of Oz production at Iroquois Amphitheater.
The musical production is part of a pilot program named Arts at the Amphitheater, which intends to develop talent and elevate training options for youth.
"After an extensive search that took us into many different areas of our Louisville community, we have assembled a cast and creative team of incredible talent and professionalism," Hall said in a news release. "We have cast a number of young performers in roles that will allow them to experience firsthand how a professional musical production is rehearsed and constructed."
Actor and former WDRB News anchor Barry Bernson is casted as the Wizard of Oz. Olivia Manning and Audrey Lucas will share the role of Dorthy.
The play goes from July 30 to Aug. 2.
